Dr. Maccow Thomas Presented at Rotary Sunset General Meeting | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset invited Dr. Tasheena Maccow Thomas to present at the general meeting during the month of January 2020. Dr. Maccow Thomas has a passion to serve and helps others in living and sustaining a healthy lifestyle.

The membership was fully engaged in her presentation, which included among other things, the benefits of detoxing, and the inclusion of mental, physical and emotional wellbeing as part of a healthy lifestyle. She also presented the membership with various plants and herbs that can be used for various ailments.

As a means to promote healthy and holistic living among the members, Club Administration Chair, Shemaiah Fleming, reached out to Dr. Maccow Thomas in order to present at the meeting. Dr. Maccow Thomas was chosen due to her passion to serve the community and her desire to help people in her capacities, which mirrors the Rotary International Motto “Service above Self”.

Dr. Maccow Thomas also served as the ideal representative to inform members as she holds a Masters in Social Work and Psychology and a PhD in Sociology with a major in Heavy Drug Addiction from the American Intercontinental University. She is also certified in the fundamental biology of plant and their medicinal aspect.

Dr. Maccow Thomas provided information about her business, the TeeZan Health and Wellness Center, which is a center that specializes in the use of naturally grown herbs and spices aimed at creating better regimes for clients overall healthier living and wellbeing.

The club would like to thank Dr. Tasheena Maccow Thomas for the presentation, words of advice and tips, especially with the use of various plants and spices. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30pm. The club can be contacted via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29334:dr-maccow-thomas-presented-at-rotary-sunset-general-meeting&Itemid=450