Dutch and French sides Implement Plan to reduce car thefts | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In an effort to reduce the upward trend of car theft on the island, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) in collaboration with the French Gendarmerie took to the streets on Friday 12th February 2020 to implement the plans discussed in the weeks prior to reduce car theft crimes, the police announced in a statement on Friday.

The control which commenced during the early morning hours at approximately 2:00am was aimed towards ensuring that motorist is in possession of the correct and up to date documentation for their vehicle.

During the controls the KPSM police working along with the Gendarmerie stopped a total of 30 vehicles, two of these vehicles were cars seized for further investigation. The law enforcement duo also made two arrests of suspects with the initials G.P and J.W in connection with car theft.

On Thursday 6th February both the Dutch side and the French side, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) together with the Public Prosecutor (OM) met with the Gendarmerie and came up with a plan of action to combat the increase in car theft crimes.

The meeting was a means for all parties to come up with a joint solution to help alleviate car theft and formulate a plan to do so.

These plans were set into motion during the first of many controls to be held by the joint law enforcement teams.

We continue to urge the public to take precautionary measures by: always taking your keys with you when you leave your vehicle; always close your windows and doors when you are not in your vehicle; make an effort to park in well-lit areas at all times; never leave your vehicle unattended while running; never leave valuables in the vehicle in plain sight; protect your vehicle with an antitheft / immobilizer device.

As stated in a previous press release, law Enforcement can only do so much to help prevent your cars from being stolen. Prevention is always better than finding a cure; protect your property by taking the necessary precautionary measures. (KPSM)

