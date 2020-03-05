Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance receives continued Support from Dutch National Postcode Lottery | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/AMSTERDAM – The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) was one of the charities highlighted by the National Postcode Lottery yesterday. During the annual Goed Geld Gala in the Royal Theater Carré in Amsterdam, the Conservation Network received a gift of € 500,000.

DCNA has also won awards in recent years, including for their Shark Conservation Project which was supported by the National Postcode Lottery from 215 to 2018.

DCNA is very happy with the donation, which the organization also sees as a token of confidence in its goal in providing support to the Park Management Organizations on all of the six islands of the Dutch Caribbean. The money will be spent on, amongst other things, activities aimed at youth education and on information about the importance of protecting coral reefs.

In addition, the funds will be used to further strengthen the capacity of the cooperating nature organizations on the six islands: the Aruba National Parks Foundation, Stinapa Bonaire, Carmabi Curaçao, Saba Conservation Foundation, Stenapa Sint Eustatius and the Sint Maarten Nature Foundation.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30107:dutch-caribbean-nature-alliance-receives-continued-support-from-dutch-national-postcode-lottery&Itemid=451