Earlyact Day held for the first time on St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – For the first time on St. Maarten an EarlyAct Day was held last weekend organized by Assistant Governor Marcellia Henry, Rotarians Denise Antrobus and Jon Hart which exceeded all expectations, the civic organization said in a press release on Wednesday.

“EarlyAct is a school-wide/Community service club for elementary students from ages 5 to 13. It is sponsored by one of the local Rotary clubs in the community in which the school is located. The mission and operation of EarlyAct are closely linked to the ideals of Rotary and provide the foundation and natural succession into Interact.

“EarlyAct provides young students the opportunity for gaining an increased awareness and knowledge of their community and the world. Their school is to complete three service projects each year, one for school, one for the community and one that furthers International understanding.

“The Earlyact Day was held at the St. Joseph Primary School in Philipsburg and was attended by twenty-six Earlyactors ranging in age from 8-14 years old, representing three schools, The Learning Unlimited Preparatory School, Players Development and the St. Joseph Primary School. Each participant was presented with an exercise book and equipped pencil case donated by the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise.

“Assistant Governor Marcellia Henry welcomed the participants and gave the introduction. Rotarian Bernadette Davis explained the purpose of the Earlyact Club and Assistant Governor Marcellia Henry discussed how to make their Earlyact meetings fund.

“The breakout sessions were on leadership roles within the Earlyact Club. The role of the President was given by Rotarian David Antrobus, the role of Secretary was given by Rotarian Denise Antrobus and the role of treasurer was given by Rotarian Angela Gordon.

“Interactor Adante Pitter organized the Team Building session. Toast Masters Sanjana Chuganey and Valerie Brazier gave the talk on Public Speaking and also entertained the participants with a table topic session using the game hot potato. Rotarian Jon Hart was the printer master and photographer.

“Assistant Governor Marcellia ended the day with a question and answer segment before presenting each participant with a certificate of participation. It is hoped that this event will become an annual event for all Earlyactors on St. Maarten. It will also be piloted in Anguilla later on this year.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29486:earlyact-day-held-for-the-first-time-on-st-maarten&Itemid=450