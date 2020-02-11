“Edification Time volume 1” book presentation to PJL by Ras Bushman | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – “Edification Time” volume 1 is a collection of “blessings, inspirations, insights, motivations, lessons, poems, deep thoughts, peace and most of all words of love” written by Roland M. Joe better known as Ras Bushman, which has been presented to the Philipsburg Jubilee Library (PJL), the PJL said in a press release on Tuesday.

The book Edification Times was realized when Dirkje de Jong inspired Roland M. Joe to create a book of his inspiration and thoughts. The book consists of twenty-five pictures depicting different places he has been whether worked, visited or traveled in the world. The content provides words that lift the spirit to inspire the readers while shedding a light on positive energy.

The author stated he felt a need to share these words of knowledge, positive energies, and vibes via his newly published book volume 1“Edification Time”. He hopes to pass on knowledge of strength, pain, love, and solutions through his writings and hopes that his words last forever

Roland Joe presented a copy to the Philipsburg Jubilee library in honor of the Black History Month with the aim of educating the nation through this writing.

The Philipsburg Jubilee Library gratefully received the copy of the Edification Time and it is now available to the community of Sint Maarten.

