Entrepreneurs Reminded to Register for Thursday COCI Workshop by BIP SXM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is reminding its members of the business community to register for its next “Grow Your Business with COCI Workshops set for Thursday, February 20.

Vincentia Rosen Sandiford, director of the Bureau for Intellectual Property of Sint Maarten (BIP SXM), will be making a presentation about how you can protect your businesses intellectual property.

Intellectual property is the collective term for a number of specific legal areas. It relates to having a right to a non-material thing. These rights give the owner an exclusive right to manufacture or sell a product, to use the product’s name or to duplicate a work. The most well-known intellectual property rights are trademark rights, patent rights and copyright.

The workshop will be about ‘trademark information and registration,’ for products and services and will take place at the COCI Conference Room from 7.00PM to 8.30PM.

Those interested in attending the workshop must register and pay a registration fee of US$20. Seating is limited and potential attendees need to register as soon as possible. You can register via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call 721-542-3590 for further information.

BIP SXM is an independent governing body incorporated by ‘the National Ordinance of the Bureau for Intellectual Property Sint Maarten’ and falls under the political responsibility of the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications.

Each workshop will deal with one specific topic. The last workshop in the series is: March 26 Financial Planning, by Ahmed Bell.

The workshop product series is a result of COCI’s 40th anniversary marking the Chambers establishment 40-years ago in 2019.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29817:entrepreneurs-reminded-to-register-for-thursday-coci-workshop-by-bip-sxm&Itemid=450