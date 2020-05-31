EOC Deactivated on Friday after COVID-19 Virus has been Contained | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Saturday that in a full Emergency Operations Center (EOC) meeting held yesterday, Friday, May 29, together with some members of the Council of Ministers and key Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) coordinators, it was decided to de-activate the EOC as de-escalation has come full force and the country has not had to back track at any time thus far and phase 3 has now started today-Saturday.

Additionally, the EOC and Council of Ministers agree that the spread of the COVID-19 virus has now been contained and neutralized. “As we transition into our “new normal,” the responsibility of each Ministry now lies in the hands of the respective Ministers to ensure that there is no reoccurrence of a second wave of the COVID-19 virus.

“The Council of Ministers have been diligently preparing for the recovery stage for some time now and will continue to build upon the exceptional work of the EOC and their support teams who as they of course form part of the mistrial teams as well. We have to move from our disaster mode to recovery mode.

“As mentioned previously, COVID-19 has impacted in particular, tourism-based economies the most and throughout the world, St. Maarten being no exception to this rule. Tourism economies are still very much dependent on the health situation of other countries COVID-19 to be under control before we can feel comfortable opening our borders to the world and travelling Public. A multi-disciplinary group from the EOC will also continue to remain available to the Council of Ministers should they require additional advice,” the Prime Minister said on Saturday in her national address.

