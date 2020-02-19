Erasmus+ Funded Climate Movement Youth Exchange | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) – The St. Maarten Youth Council Association is inviting all young people between the ages of 17 to 30 to attend their Climate Movement Youth Exchange, which will be held on Sint Maarten from 28th of February to 6th of March 2020.

This Youth Exchange will feature various sessions and interactive workshops on climate change and environmental preservation. Participants would be able to learn from others on the island as well as other youths from Norway and Turkey.

Participants will also be creating films and other promotional materials to encourage responsible use of our natural resources.

Climate Movement is the second in a series of Erasmus+ funded youth programs being executed on the island by the St. Maarten Youth Council Association. The youth exchange Sports and Nature is currently on going. Erasmus+ is the EU’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport in Europe.

Its budget of €14.7 billion will provide opportunities for over 4 million Europeans (including OCTs) to study, train, gain experience, and volunteer abroad. Erasmus+ has opportunities for people of all ages, helping them develop and share knowledge and experience at institutions and organisations in different countries.

Erasmus+ has opportunities for a wide range of organisations, including universities, education and training providers, think-tanks, research organisations, and private businesses.

Interested persons are urged to contact Ms. Connie Francis-Gumbs at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or WhatsApp at 1-721-550-8971.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29853:erasmus-funded-climate-movement-youth-exchange&Itemid=450