“FEEL LIKE HOME” AT CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN MORTGAGE FAIR | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – “Feel Like Home” at CIBC FirstCaribbean Mortgage Fair, this Saturday February 22nd, 2020.

Potential homeowners are encouraged to visit the bank’s Emmaplein Branch between 11:00a.m and 2:00 p.m. where they will be given the opportunity to engage with Mortgage Specialists and Lenders. There will also be presentations by the bank staff and its partners on financing, construction, legal, notarial, insurance and appraisal matters.

Since 2018, the bank has declared February “Mortgage Month”, a celebration of home ownership and in doing so, made the dream of property ownership a reality for many.

Persons can RSVP for a one-on-one with a Mortgage Specialist by contacting Debbie Richardson at tel: +1 721-544-3745 ext 6271.

