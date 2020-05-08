Female driver injured on Friday afternoon | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) – An accident took place in St. Peters on Friday afternoon involving a woman driver who was injured in the process. The driver was taken to the St. Maarten Medical Center for treatment.

According to a police preliminary report, the driver stepped out of the vehicle and most likely left it in gear, and it started to move. The driver attempted to jump back into the moving vehicle but was injured in the process by the open car door. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31358:female-driver-injured-on-friday-afternoon&Itemid=451