Fifth Form Students at St. Dominic High School Gain Essential Life Skills | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - Fifth Form students at St. Dominic High School recently participated in a comprehensive and engaging life skills presentation designed to prepare them for the transition from high school to adulthood.

Held as part of the Form 5 Senior Week events, which celebrate the students’ final week of school before they go on study leave for their CSEC examinations, the initiative reflected the school’s commitment to helping graduates embark on the next stage of their journey with confidence and resilience.

Organized by the school’s Career Counselor, Mrs. Gisella Reijna, the program focused on providing students with practical tools to manage both personal and financial challenges they may encounter after graduation.

A key highlight of the session was a workshop on stress management conducted by Student Counselor Ms. Wigna Mentar. Through open and meaningful discussions, students explored ways to cope with the emotional pressures of leaving high school, adjusting to new environments, and balancing expectations—especially for those pursuing studies or new opportunities abroad. Ms. Mentar shared effective techniques for maintaining mental well-being and managing stress, empowering students with strategies they can use throughout their lives.

The program also featured an insightful presentation on money management led by Ms. Tamisha Wigley, which focused on developing financial literacy and responsibility. Students gained practical knowledge on topics such as budgeting, saving, and making wise financial decisions.

The session also clarified the differences between debit and credit while encouraging students to distinguish between financial needs and wants—essential skills for achieving financial independence.

St. Dominic High School continues its commitment to holistic education by equipping students with not only academic knowledge but also key life skills that promote real-world readiness, well-being, and lifelong growth—ensuring they are prepared for success beyond the classroom.