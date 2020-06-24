“FIGHT BACK” Mosquito Awareness Open House and Unused Tire Drop Off at Cole Bay Community Help Desk | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) is executing a Vector Control Awareness Campaign with the slogan “FIGHT BACK, A Neighborhood approach to Mosquito Control” in the communities.

The campaign started last week with the official announcement by the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor as we enter National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, which is the week of June 21st – 27th 2020.

Throughout the entire week, CPS Vector Team in collaboration with department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs will be stationed at the Community Help Desk in Cole Bay from 9 am – 3 pm to give out information on any mosquito-related questions, concerns or assistance.

Also, and only during the same week June 21st to 27th, the Collective Prevention Services is offering a free drop-off site for unused tires. It is a chance for the Ministry of Health to show its commitment. Citizens can dispose of what might otherwise end up as an eyesore.

CPS will place a truck at that specific location for residents to drop off used tires free of charge. CPS will provide for the necessary workers to load the tires into the pick-up truck. The unused tires will be treated and transported to the Pond Island landfill. Do not leave tires at the site after the scheduled dates of drop off.

Each year during the Mosquito Control awareness week the public is educated about the significance of the mosquitoes in their daily lives and to raise awareness about the relationship between mosquitoes, the environment, and the diseases they transmit, especially Dengue, Zika, Chikungunya, Yellow Fever, and Malaria.

Please also note that you can contact the vector team at (721) 542- 1122 / (721) 542- 1222 / (721) 542- 1322 / (721) 542- 1540 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakeb5cc0523a1f60fa1097e3bc70b04d57’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyeb5cc0523a1f60fa1097e3bc70b04d57 = ‘vector-control’ + ‘@’;

addyeb5cc0523a1f60fa1097e3bc70b04d57 = addyeb5cc0523a1f60fa1097e3bc70b04d57 + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_texteb5cc0523a1f60fa1097e3bc70b04d57 = ‘vector-control’ + ‘@’ + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloakeb5cc0523a1f60fa1097e3bc70b04d57’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_texteb5cc0523a1f60fa1097e3bc70b04d57+”;

with supporting pictures to report a mosquito nuisance or request assistance.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32196:“fight-back”-mosquito-awareness-open-house-and-unused-tire-drop-off-at-cole-bay-community-help-desk&Itemid=450