Final notice for owners to retrieve confiscated vehicles and motorcycles. August 25 is the deadline. Vehicles/Motorcycles to be disposed of | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – As the preparedness process for the peak of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is making one final call to vehicle and motorcycle owners, who have previously had their transport seized by the police to come to the Police Headquarters to collect them.

The police have extended the deadline until Monday, August 25, to allow persons to come to the station with the necessary documentation to retrieve their vehicles.

“The vehicles which are being released are those that were impounded for technical issues or the documentations not being in order “Therefore, the police will be releasing them to their owners, providing they present the necessary paperwork.”

These required documents include:

Proof of ownership (Bill of Sale)

A valid identification (ID card, driver’s license, or passport)

Proof of a valid insurance and Inspection card.

Vehicle owners are urged to make use of this opportunity to retrieve their vehicle before the announced deadline, as once the deadline has passed, the impounded vehicle will be considered abandoned and will be subsequently disposed of.

“This is the final opportunity for persons to collect these vehicles as we will be disposing of them once the deadline has passed,” Sint Maarten is entering the peak of the hurricane season and the police wants to ensure that we complete this process sooner rather than later so that we can clear the area and minimize any safety risk these impounded vehicles might pose.”

However, any motor vehicle which is still part of an ongoing investigation will not be released and the Prosecutor’s Office is the only entity that can authorize the release of a confiscated vehicle once the investigation is considered closed.” (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32896:final-notice-for-owners-to-retrieve-confiscated-vehicles-and-motorcycles-august-25-is-the-deadline-vehicles-motorcycles-to-be-disposed-of&Itemid=504