Fire Dept. approves Six Permits for Firework Public Displays | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Fire Department of St. Maarten, which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, has approved six permits for firework displays at the start of the New Year.

The displays will take place on January 1st, 2020 at approximately midnight (12:00 am) at the Great Bay Boardwalk, Pond Island (Telem), Simpson Bay (Roxxy Beach), Simpson Bay Lagoon, Rice Hill and Maho (Sunset Beach).

There are no permits issued this year for the sale of fireworks.

Therefore, the Fire Department likes to caution all persons of the risk of buying and lighting fireworks, which have not been screened by the Fire Department and therefore may not meet the safety requirements.

These so-called illegal fireworks may not meet the criteria of ignition delay and may have way larger explosions or effects than allowed.

Such fireworks cannot only cause severe burns to persons and the loss of fingers, but even the loss of limbs and life. In addition, these types of fireworks, if ignited to close or inside of a building may cause severe structural damages to the structure and even collapse thereof.

An assessment by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) shows that there are still many exposed structures covered with tarpaulins after the passing of hurricane Irma in 2017.

These structures are less protected against aerial fireworks and its debris. The likes of skyrockets and/or Roman candles, which has a potential of landing on such structures covered with tarpaulin, may lead to considerable damages, such as holes in the tarpaulin and further damages or even fire to contents within the structure, thereby endangering the persons living there.

The Police will not hesitate to act accordingly in cases of igniting, storage or the sale of illegal fireworks. Illegal fireworks can be confiscated.

Illegal firework activities are criminal offences and can be investigated and prosecuted.

The Fire Department together with the Police, Customs and the Coast Guard will be vigilant during this festive period to ensure that all firework activities at the closing of 2019 and start of 2020 are handled according to the granted permits and in a safe manner.

