FIREWORKS AND CONCERT AT THE MARIGOT WATERFRONT ON FRIDAY EVENING | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN – The Collectivite of Saint-Martin is pleased to invite the public to the New Year’s fireworks display, which will take place on Friday, January 03 at 9 p.m. from Marigot Bay.

A free concert is also scheduled, on Friday, January 03 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., on the Marigot Waterfront, staged by the Kalaboom Association.

The Collectivite of St. Martin invites the entire community to come and enjoy the festivities of the New Year.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29076:fireworks-and-concert-at-the-marigot-waterfront-on-friday-evening&Itemid=451