First meeting between Carnival Foundation and Police in preps for Carnival 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and members of Sint Maarten Police Force held their first preparation meeting for the upcoming carnival season.

During the meeting that was held at the Philipsburg police station, the participants took a look back at what went well in 2019 and what could be improved on for Carnival 2020.

The members of the SCDF indicated in principle what their plans are for Carnival 2020.

Members of the SCDF were quizzed by the members of the police force about any new activities or events that may have an impact on the operational part of the police during Carnival 51.

Both parties went over details for the upcoming Carnival season and to ensure that all are on the same page in terms of regulations and safety procedures. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29428:first-meeting-between-carnival-foundation-and-police-in-preps-for-carnival-2020&Itemid=451