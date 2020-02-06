Four Suspected stolen vehicles confiscated during 38-car routine traffic control | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – A total of 38 cars were controlled by the Sint Maarten Police Force Control unit on, Tuesday February 4th, 2020 during a general traffic control conducted at the Harold Jack lookout point on the Cole Bay hill.

The control which started at approximately 4:30pm, were deemed a success as officers were able to confiscate four (4) possible stolen vehicles.

The vehicles confiscated were towed away and are currently under investigation. In addition to the confiscated vehicles, officers gave out five (5) fines to drivers who were not in compliance with the road rules.

These controls will be continuous through the year 2020. (KPSM)

