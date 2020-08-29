French Prefect Extends Saint-Martin Border Controls until 15 September | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – Due to the increase in the number of cases and limited hospital capacity, the Prefecture of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barths and the ARS health agency, after discussions with the Collectivite Government of Saint-Martin and in agreement with the French Ministry of Overseas Affairs, decided to extend the restriction of movement between the two parts of the island until September 15, 2020, according to a statement from the Prefect on Friday.

Traffic remains strictly restricted to the following compelling reasons: serious family reason, emergency health problem and proven professional motive. With regard to the start of the school year, children attending schools in the French part and living in Sint-Maarten will benefit from distance education organised by the National Education.

This continuity of education will also be ensured for all children who cannot return to school because of their personal situation. The measure is being implemented temporarily to limit population mixing and curb the spread of the virus in the territory.

Efforts already made show a slowdown in the increase in the number of cases. All these measures are essential to limit the spread of the virus and prevent an overwhelming of the French side health system. These are temporary measures and are being reassessed on a daily basis. The health of the population is the only argument that should guide our decisions, according to the Prefect statement.

