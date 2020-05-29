Good news for the financial sector as APC Bank N.V. acquires PSB Bank N.V. | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO – The Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) has approvingly noted the signing of the purchase agreement with which the acquisition of PSB Bank N.V. by APC Bank N.V. is now a fact.

The CBCS had been following the negotiations closely and has given the necessary approvals for the acquisition. Through this acquisition, PSB Bank N.V. will now be in compliance with all the applicable financial requirements, meaning that its solvency and liquidity are in order.

APC Bank N.V. is an independent subsidiary of APC Fonds. This acquisition contributes to the consolidation and thus to the further strengthening of the financial sector.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31748:good-news-for-the-financial-sector-as-apc-bank-n-v-acquires-psb-bank-n-v&Itemid=451