Government Information Page available online | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Government Information Page (GIP) which is found in the Daily Herald newspaper print edition from Monday to Friday, is available online on the Herald’s website.

Readers can continue to keep up to date on government notices by going to www.thedailyherald.sx and selecting the “Government Info Page” link on the website page.

The Herald informed its readers that its print edition has been suspended until further notice due to the 24-hour curfew that was implemented under a national state of emergency.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30777:government-information-page-available-online&Itemid=451