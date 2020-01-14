Government opens Condolence Book for Mavis Brooks-Salmon as of Wednesday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – A condolence-memorial book will be open to the public in connection with the passing of Vice-Chair of the Council of Advice the late M.C.C. Mavis Brooks-Salmon LL.M, MA.

The condolence-memorial book will be open at the Government Administration Building on Pond Island as of Wednesday, January 15 from 2.00pm to 6.00pm and Thursday/Friday, January 16 and 17 from 8.30am to 6.00pm. Civil servants can sign the condolence book anytime throughout the day.

The late Mrs. Brooks-Salmon joined the High Council of State in October 2010 as Sint Maarten attained country status.

Mrs. Brooks-Salmon had a distinguished career in education whereby teaching was her passion. She taught on Curacao and Sint Maarten for close to 10 years before becoming Principal of the Sister Borgia School in Philipsburg, a position she held for 10-years.

Furthermore, Mrs. Brooks-Salmon was a public servant holding a number of positions including serving as Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary for the Netherlands Antilles (former) Government in The Hague, the Netherlands.

She held a law degree and received a Royal distinction as a Member of the Order of Oranje Nassau.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29264:government-opens-condolence-book-for-mavis-brooks-salmon-as-of-wednesday&Itemid=451