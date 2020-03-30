Governor’s Youth Awards for Excellence postponed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) – As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 on everyday life and work it has been decided to postpone the Governor’s Youth Awards for Excellence 2020 until later in the year. This depending on the further developments in regard to COVID-19.

Based on this decision a new deadline for nominations will be communicated along with a new schedule date for the awards ceremony. Any eligible nominations submitted prior to the yet to be established deadline will honored.

We thank you for your interests and shall inform you of the new date as soon as the situation permits.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30623:governor’s-youth-awards-for-excellence-postponed&Itemid=451