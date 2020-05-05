GRACITA TO PARLIAMENT: YOU CAN’T HAVE IT BOTH WAYS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Former President of the Parliament of Sint Maarten Gracita R Arrindell stated in a press release on Tuesday evenings: “High salaries, low empathy for the people. That is the lasting impression many felt after the recent Parliament meeting that included the ‘debate’ on reduction of salaries of members of Parliament”.

Arrindell questioned; “Why this Legislative body of government refuses to do the right thing by making the pay-cut sacrifice of at least fifty percent, when the majority of their constituents have no jobs or barely an income to properly feed their families, is any body’s guess. This conduct of Parliament is less than honorable in the face of the hard-ship facts on the ground facing our people. Media reports are rife with ‘solidarity’ steps taken by governments within the Kingdom and within the region who slashed their incomes and that of top semi- government company officials. Again, why not St. Maarten.

“Ten years ago, Island Council members received a stipend of two thousand guilders (2000 Nafl) per month. The Legislative body was a part time job. Since the new ‘country status’ effective 2010, compensation for members of parliament for full time work, grosses eighteen thousand guilders (18.000 Nafl) per month excluding other remuneration. In the meantime, a great segment of our community, including laborers, and over nine thousand (9000+) pensioners, live beneath the poverty line.

“With this backdrop, shouldn’t St. Maarten (temporarily) return to the regulation of stipend compensation for our members of parliament, with two thousand dollars or the equivalent pay in guilders, instead of the current salary scale, excluding the extras such as first class medical coverage and other perks already regulated by national ordinance?

“Membership of Parliament should be regarded as a full-time job, for which a socially acceptable salary should be paid.’ states the explanatory notes that refers to financial provisions for political office holders, including MP’S. After ten years’ experience with Parliament, with seven governments, five elections, it’s time to find out what that definition means for our citizens in practice. It would be good to know the total costs of these cabinet changes. Let the debate continue,” states Arrindell.

Gracita continues: “There is much work to be done by Parliament that can significantly enhance the quality of life of our citizens. With few exceptions, not much improved for the people of St. Maarten after hurricane Luis in 1995. The sense of euphoria in the aftermath of recent hurricane Irma to ‘build back better’, faded quickly. The current pandemic COVID-19 made for many a bad situation worse.

St. Maarten needs to implement and constantly update a socially inclusive- economic plan. This is not happening. Our comeback as a safe, healthy, financially strong island will take much longer to achieve if these plans are not executed with the urgency they deserve.”

Arrindell said, “Parliament must be more pro-active in its oversight role of the council of ministers. The checklist of pending projects and laws that are in the pipeline to be debated, approved, financed through the Trust fund or the local budget must see the light of day and implemented soonest. Again, we refer to for example, the need to seriously consider the merits, or- not, of an unemployment benefit regulation. Invite and discuss this agenda with the insurance companies, labor and business organizations.”

Gracita continues; “Additionally, a quarterly update is required of the monies spent from the Dutch government 550 million dollars Trust-fund, and other donations received after Irma, including from the European Parliament, and other third parties. Enough work to do for our elected officials to fill eight hours a day at least five days a week. The explanatory memorandum of Membership of

Not enough money to recruit much needed personnel to work? A fifty percent salary cut or more across the board for MP’s and Ministers will go a long way in paying several qualified and unemployed young women and -men in St. Maarten. Surely this addition can expedite the execution of projects that will enhance the quality of life of our citizens.”

Gracita concludes: “To paraphrase someone once said; “a man who does not take pride in his work, doesn’t take pride in himself.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31299:gracita-to-parliament-you-can’t-have-it-both-ways&Itemid=451