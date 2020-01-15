Grandmaster Flash to light up the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – Organizers of the 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta are proud to announce that DJ Grandmaster Flash will open the Main Stage of the Regatta festival. His much-anticipated performance will take place at Princess Port de Plaisance on Thursday, March 5th, 2020. The event will be free to the public and everyone is invited to enjoy the restaurants activities and vendors that will be set up throughout the Regatta Village.

The legend of Grandmaster Flash starts back in the 1970’s when rap music and DJ’s were beginning their craft. Born on the Caribbean island of Barbados, Joseph Saddler was raised in the Bronx, New York City. His love of music and ear for beats guided him on his musical journey. Hard work and dedication to the craft of DJing has culminated in a career that spans the decades. His induction into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame helped bridge the musical gap of mainstream music and Rappers/DJ’s.

Grandmaster Flash is considered to be a DJ pioneer and is credited for developing and mastering three innovating techniques, that are still used today, by DJ’s around the world. “As the unofficial voice of the 70’s, his electrical performance is the perfect way to start the 40 years of celebrations we have planned” stated Michele Korteweg, General Manager of the Sint Maarten Yacht Club. “His will set the tone for the remainder of the week. With several other great artists lined up, we are sure everyone will walk away feeling amazed, and we hope they will join us as we travel through the decades with music”.

The 2020 edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta will take place in the waters surrounding the island of St. Maarten. Onshore festivities will be hosted in the Regatta Village which is located at Princess Port de Plaisance Resort & Casino. Event-goers will have the benefit of an open-air venue, plenty of free parking and a village set up with a variety of technical suppliers, sponsors, food vendors, and artisans as well as the official regatta merchandise. The venue officially opens its doors on Monday the 2nd of March and will be open daily for both sailors and visitors.

Event Production Director John Leone adds, “It is truly a dream come true to be hosting Grandmaster Flash on our island. His songs with the Furious Five were a part of my life since my teenage years; The Message, White Lines, Scorpio and New York New York help set the foundations for Hip Hop as we know it today. Every DJ in the business today respects what he’s done for the business. Get ready for an amazing show!”

The final performance of the Regatta Festival will be Superstar singer and songwriter, Flo Rida who is promising to bring his high-energy hits to the main stage on Sunday evening, March 8th, 2020. You are invited to come enjoy the 40th Anniversary Edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, “Serious Fun!”

