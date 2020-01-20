Haitian Man arrested with false French travel documents | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – On Saturday afternoon January 18th around 05.30 P.M the personnel of immigration at the airport noticed that the man with the initials P.A tried to enter Sint Maarten on an falsified French Document (Cart-de Sejour), the police said in a statement on Monday.

The man who is a Haitian national arrived on Sint Maarten with one of the local carriers out of Haiti.

After closer inspection of the document by the personnel of the immigration department it was concluded that the document was most likely falsified.

The suspect was handed over to the personnel of Alpha Team, who verified that the document that the suspect had in his possession was falsified.

The suspect was arrested shortly after by the personnel of the Alpha Team. The falsified document was also confiscated for further investigation.

P.A was brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for questioning. This investigation is ongoing. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29355:haitian-man-arrested-with-false-french-travel-documents&Itemid=450