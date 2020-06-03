Heineken® & DIVICO launch Meet You At The Bar Initiative | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – Heineken® and DIVICO Distributors have launched a new initiative to support St. Maarten/St. Martin’s bars and restaurants through COVID-19 closures. Meet You At The Bar is a local platform aimed at easing the effects of the economic hardship created by the pandemic.

Meet You At The Bar supports supermarkets, bars and restaurants by providing product support and by driving foot traffic to these outlets that have currently reopened. The platform branches from Heineken®’s initiative to allocate resources to help reignite the bar ecosystem that has been shut down by the pandemic. Worldwide Heineken® has launched the Back the Bars initiative which is a similar program aimed to support the restaurant and bar industry in over in 17 countries, each tailored to their own markets.

Meet You At The Bar encourages consumers to purchase a specially marked pack of Heineken® at participating supermarkets, where they will then receive one “bar buck” – a specially designed coupon – that is redeemable for one beer from the Heineken® portfolio at various local bars/restaurants. Heineken® and DIVICO, will also be providing support to the bars and restaurants through product, marketing materials, social media templates, and general communications of the participating bars/restaurants. The initiative also aims to encourage consumers to support their favorite outlets, while respecting social distancing guidelines.

Meet You At The Bar intends to stay close to Trade customers by supporting their restart efforts, and remaining close to consumers by showing responsiveness. Heineken® Brand Manager, Tanvi Goklani mentions, “The platform was inspired by global initiatives that are dedicating resources to jumpstart local markets. The food & beverage sector is at the heart of the beer industry, and it’s important for us to provide support not only in a tangible way, but by also encouraging our consumers to consciously support the local economy.

By providing consumers the opportunity to have a beer on us, we hope the gesture brings comfort in slowly socializing again. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many of our customers (On Trade) to a difficult place, and while Heineken® remains a responsible brand, we are reminding everyone to socialize responsibly and follow all social distancing guidelines.”

Shyam Rambhadjan, Divico Sales Manager, added “Meet You At The Bar highlights the value the food and beverage industry brings not only to our local, but tourism economy. We are facing some difficult times, and these On Trade outlets are highly valued partners where we must dedicate the effort to support the economy. We at DIVCO are thankful to all the bars and supermarkets that agreed to partake in this initiative, and certainly hope to Meet You At The Bar!”

Please follow Heineken St. Maarten on Instagram at Heineken_SXM and use the hashtags #Meetyouatthebar #firstbeeronus #socializeresponsibly. For more information and a list of participating outlets in Meet You At The Bar, please visit www.divico.shop, for participation please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call + 1 721 5872337.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31844:heineken®-divico-launch-meet-you-at-the-bar-initiative&Itemid=451