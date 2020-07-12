ICWI Thanks 600 Front line Heroes: MHF, WYCFF, Police, Ambulance & SMMC | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Global spread of Covid-19 has shocked the world in more ways than anyone could ever have imagined, the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) said in a press statement on Sunday.

The ICWI statement continues as follows: The heroes these days are not the brave solders fighting on the battlefield, but the brave front liners and essential workers who put their lives at risk each and every day to keep us, our friends and families safe from an invisible ghost that has taken the lives of so many throughout the world.

Frontline workers are those who support us by providing services that are most needed in our communities. Our frontline heroes selfless service is helping us all get through these tough times. In our island of St. Maarten the significant impact of COVID-19 has been felt by all residents; brought on by government lockdowns, quarantines and mandatory social distancing all in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Nonetheless, while all of this goes on, the lives of those on the frontline have become a lot more scary – faced each day with the unknown this silent monster brings.

The Insurance Company of the West Indies B.V., ICWI, has taken note of the impact of COVID-19 and how it has touched the lives of our front liners and essential workers. The Company has stepped in to do their part as a good corporate citizen to show their appreciation. Country Manager of ICWI in St. Maarten, Mr. Dwight Cunningham noted, “Our Frontlines and essential workers selfless acts have kept our communities going, and kept our minds at ease knowing they are doing all they can to keep the people of St. Maarten safe. Our team at ICWI thought it was important to recognise their sacrifice by doing a little personal treat for them to let them know, that their continued efforts and professionalism cannot go unmentioned.”

Over the period of one week, ICWI hosted various small events and presentation ceremonies to present 600 Frontline Heroes, with ICWI essential gift bags filled with goodies for each person to enjoy. Each presentation was coupled with a short “Thank You” ceremony with refreshments as a way of thanking the men and women that have shown strength, courage and dedication through these difficult times. ICWI presented to; The White and Yellow Cross, The Ambulance Department, The Mental Health Foundation, The St. Maarten Police Department and The St. Maarten Medical Center.

The presentations were very well received by all involved. Recipients expressed their gratitude to the Company for taking the time to come out in person and do something extra special. As part of ICWI’s expression of caring, the Insurance company is also offering all front liners an extra special discount on their insurance premiums for twelve months – this is for their home and car insurance. Mr. Dwight Cunningham who was on hand at the appreciation ceremony stated, “This is one small way that ICWI’s can say thank you for all that you do to keep us safe, we look forward to being able to serve you soon.”

The Insurance Company of the West Indies has been in operation for over fifty years in the wider Caribbean, and in St. Maarten for over ten years. The goal at ICWI has always been to make doing business easy, especially in these very challenging times. Our frontline heroes can contact ICWI Agent M. Mercedes van der Waals-Wyatt by Cell:5237-418 or ICWI at 544-5074. email:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

for the 10 percent discount for their home and motor insurance.

In this time of uncertainly ICWI would like to remind their loyal customers and our frontline heroes to stay safe and remember that ‘Serving You is all We Do!’

Eileen Healy Director Mental Health Foundation, ICWI Agent Mercedes “Elektra van der Waals-Wyatt and MHF staff members.

ICWI Agent Mercedes” Elektra van der Waals-Wyatt, Shari de Riggs Communications Officer, Cristina Jacobs Junior Manager Patient Care, and staff members St. Maarten Medical Center.

Chief Inspector Benjamin Gout Police Department, Dwight Cunningham Country Manager ICWI, ICWI Agent Mercedes “Elektra van der Waals-Wyatt.

Richardson Head Ambulance Department, ICWI Agent Mercedes “Elektra van der Waals-Wyatt and Ambulance staff members.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32464:icwi-thanks-600-front-line-heroes-mhf,-wycff,-police,-ambulance-smmc&Itemid=450