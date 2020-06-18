Illegal Parking in Philipsburg will no longer be tolerated. Hefty fines to be issued | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Over the past few days, the Sint Maarten Police Force Patrols (KPSM), has observed a huge increase in illegal parking on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg, the law enforcement agency said on Thursday in a statement.

We would like to, through this press release, warn the general public that if your vehicle is parked in a non-designated parking area you will be ticketed with a hefty fine. This warning also applies to persons who park their vehicles on the sidewalk on Front Street.

Avoid being ticketed, park in government designated parking spaces.

Illegal parking will no longer tolerated. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32087:illegal-parking-in-philipsburg-will-no-longer-be-tolerated-hefty-fines-to-be-issued&Itemid=504