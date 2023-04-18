INTERVAL INTERNATIONAL RENEWS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH DIVI VACATION CLUB | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/MIAMI Florida - Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, has announced the renewal of a long-term relationship with Divi Caribbean Club, Ltd., operator of one of the largest shared ownership resort portfolios in the Caribbean. The multi-year agreement encompasses seven resorts in Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, and St. Maarten.

As part of this agreement, Interval is providing a comprehensive package of customized services, including ongoing club support, reservation services, and points-based exchange. Divi Vacation Club members will receive the valuable benefits of Interval Platinum® membership, entitling them to a number of flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded services.

“Divi Vacation Club has been a strategically important client to Interval since 2014,” said Marcos Agostini, senior vice president of global business development at Interval. “The Caribbean is the number one travel destination outside the U.S. among Interval’s members, and Divi’s oceanfront resorts provide them with outstanding vacation experiences. We are proud to extend this long-term relationship.”

“Interval International has been a great partner,” said Joe Malone, Divi’s director of vacation ownership sales. “We’ve made significant investments to ensure that members and guests enjoy memorable vacations. Interval’s excellent resort offerings and benefits are in line with our members’ expectations, and Interval Platinum memberships provide them with year-round benefits to enhance their experience. We are very excited about continuing to collaborate with this dedicated team as we continue to grow our business.”

Divi Vacation Club offers a world of fun and relaxation at family-friendly and adults-only properties in world-class Caribbean destinations. Spacious villas and suites provide deluxe accommodations with the comforts of home. Guests can experience a host of recreational activities, including relaxing on white-sand beaches, exploring underwater worlds, hiking through national parks, enjoying watersports, spending the day at the spa, or playing at one of their several beautifully landscaped golf courses.

New purchasers will be enrolled as Interval Platinum® members and enjoy access to several upgraded benefits, including Interval Options®; the ability to use points toward a hotel stay, cruise, or experiential travel; ShortStay Exchange® for long weekends and midweek resort vacations; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; dining and leisure discounts, preferential pricing on select hotel bookings; and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7.

About Divi Vacation Club

Through a partnership with Divi Resorts, the Caribbean vacation experts for over 50 years, Divi Vacation Club features a collection of premium resorts spanning the four stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, and St. Maarten. For more information on Divi Vacation Club, visit www.DiviVacationClub.com.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises over 3,200 resorts in more than 90 countries and territories. Through offices in 12 countries, Interval offers world-class products and benefits to resort clients and nearly 1.6-million-member families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. Visit Interval International on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.