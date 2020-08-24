Introductory Meeting held with Minister of Justice Richardson and CCSU Secretariat | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, along with her support staff, and Personnel and Organization representative Luud Hakkens, held an introductory meeting with the Committee of Civil Servants Unions (CCSU) Secretariat on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

The purpose of the meeting was for Minister Richardson and her team to familiarize themselves with the CCSU Secretariat and their role and tasks, and to initiate a dialogue for future collaboration in the interest of civil servants.

The CCSU Secretariat explained that they play several roles within the government apparatus that includes facilitating meetings between the Minister of General Affairs or the Minister of Justice and the members of the CCSU, namely the represented Unions, as it pertains to collective labor matters of civil servants, including the police and teachers.

The Secretariat also provides support to its members and the Ministers on different matters in accordance to Chapter 10a of the National Ordinance of Civil Servants Rights (the LMA), as well as to negotiate and mediate between both parties to come to an agreement.

CCSU was updated by Minister Richardson on the establishment of a Project Group that will be launched soon, as its ministerial decree is being finalized awaiting the signature of the Minister of General Affairs.

The Project Group is tasked with the finalization and legislative ratification of the function books of the Ministry of Justice and the placement of the personnel in the functions thereafter.

The Project Group will comprise of a Steering Committee and a Workgroup with representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of General Affairs, and the Ministry of Finance.

The Workgroup will consult with and update the Steering Committee, which consists of the Ministers and Secretaries General of the Ministries of Justice, General Affairs and Finance, on the progress of the function books. Minister Richardson aims to keep all stakeholders informed of the progress.

Both Minister Richardson and the CCSU Secretariat agreed on the importance of being compliant with relevant legislation in completing the function books of the Ministry of Justice and the placement of their personnel. In closing, Minister Richardson thanked the CCSU Secretariat for the opportunity to have this introductory dialogue and looks forward to future collaborations.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33128:introductory-meeting-held-with-minister-of-justice-richardson-and-ccsu-secretariat&Itemid=451