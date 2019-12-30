Irion encourages persons to a apply for Cadastre board positions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Minister of Finance Ardwell M.R. Irion, encourages interested persons to apply for positions on the supervisory council of the Cadastre & Land Registry, according to a press statement from the Minister’s Cabinet.

“During his visit at the office of the Cadastre & Land Registry Minister Irion discussed several matters regarding the operations of management and the supervisory council.

“As a result of the discussions held, the process to recruit new board members of the supervisory council has started. Members of the supervisory council are appointed for a period of 3 to 5 years and are expected to bring along expertize in the areas of governance, economics, finance and legal.

“As indicated in the articles of incorporation of the Cadastre and Land Registry, members of the supervisory council are expected to be a reflection of the society and their task as the supervisory council is to supervise the policies and activities of the managing board.”

“The supervisory council supervises the policies and activities of the managing board, the general course of affairs within the organization and provides assistance to the managing board with advice”, Minister Irion stated.

“The Cadastre & Land Registry provides an essential service to the community such as maintaining and developing a stable and effective land registry system that provides security of title to registered properties. The foundation also provides access to up-to-date land information to enable confident dealings in property and security of titles.

Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion urges persons with at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent to show their interest by responding to the ad,” the Cabinet statement on behalf of the minister concludes.

