Island Gems donate projectors to University of St. Martin | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The University of St. Martin (USM) now has the use of two projectors to aid lectures and presentations across classes. The projectors were donated by the all-women’s group Island Gems Charity Foundation.

Island Gems Alita Singh, Hanisha Alwani, Lisa Marshall, Marieke van Zadelhoff, and Milva Hoeve visited the tertiary institution to learn more about how the donation from the island’s oldest charity was used. They received information from USM Dean of Acadrmic Affairs Dr. Rolinda Carter and Grounds Manager Dexter Fraser who explained that one projector was mounted in one of the university’s labs and the other is an itinerant with lecturers opting to book and use it in their preferred classroom.

The need for projectors were communicated to Island Gems by the university management upon the foundation’s enquiry about what may be lacking to aid the education process.

“Island Gems sought to donate items that would make an immediate impact and one that would fill a gap that would possibly be overshadowed by other larger needs. This is how we came to the projectors,” said Singh, Island Gems President.

The university representatives were thankful for the donation and commented on the improvement it brought to classes.

Island Gems raises money for projects such as the one to USM at its one fundraiser per year – an annual costume gala. This year’s gala, themed “Circus, Circus”, will be held once again at Emilio’s restaurant on Saturday, April 4, starting at 7:00pm. Tickets cost US $125 per person and are available (only in advance) from Island Gems members.

The more-than-four-decades-old organization does not give cash to any of the groups on the Dutch or French side of the island. Instead, the group assesses needs and fills the gaps by purchasing the needed items or services. This method is employed to ensure the need is fill immediately rather than remain longer.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29819:island-gems-donate-projectors-to-university-of-st-martin&Itemid=451