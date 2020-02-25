Island Gems helps Dorcas Foundation with food programme | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ZAGERSGUT) – Dorcas Foundation is the latest recipient of assistance from the all-women Island Gems Charity Foundation. Dorcas provides cooked food several days a week to shut-ins and others for whom accessing a warm healthy meal is a challenge.

Island Gems, as it has done in the past, gave Dorcas US $500 worth of food supplies to aid the continuing food programme. Island Gems member Jody Rosen and Dorcas Director of Activities Mavlet Gordon worked together to acquire all the ingredients possible with the monetary allocation. They left the food distributor with a lot of raw material that will become healthy meals.

Dorcas has its operations on the ground of the Philipsburg Seventh Day Adventist Church. It has volunteers who prepare and deliver the meals. Like all volunteer organizations, more helping hands are always welcomed as are donation in cash and in kind.

Island Gems is happy to support ongoing programmes such as this one by Dorcas, said Varsha Punjabi, Island Gems Secretary. “This is why support for our annual gala is so important. We raise the funds that go to groups like Dorcas, who helps to make life a little bit better for some of the most vulnerable in our community,” Punjabi said.

Punjabi along with fellow Gems Rosen, Hanisha Alwani, Asha Stevens, and Cherise Rambhadjan-Bowman visited Dorcas recently visited Dorcas General Director Vashni Cuvalay, Gordon, Dorcas member Veira Adams and Mr. Ludo to give them encouragement and to commend them and other volunteers on their selfless efforts to feed those in need.

Island Gems is the island’s oldest charity and is the only one to support projects on both sides of the island. This foundation raises money via its annual fundraiser. That costume gala dinner will be held on Saturday, April 4, at Emilio’s restaurant. The theme is “Circus, Circus”. Tickets are on sale for US $125 each and are available from Island Gems members.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29959:island-gems-helps-dorcas-foundation-with-food-programme&Itemid=450