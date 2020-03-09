Island-Sightseeing says it has heightened its sanitization requirements | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Island-Sightseeing.com NV announces that their Open Top Double Decker Buses island tour, and their Trolley Trains in Philipsburg are always disinfected and sanitized and provides a threefold protection: for passengers, employees and for the community, Island-Sightseeing said in a press statement on Monday.

The statement was made in connection with the coronavirus disease COVID-19 that is currently spreading across the globe.

The Open Top Double Decker Buses island tour and The Trolley Trains in Philipsburg are often seen in the community and provide a unique way for visitors to get a positive impression of the island. “For us security and safety prevail,” says Gabriel Amado of Island-Sightseeing.com NV.

“We want our passengers to have a unique pleasant experience, and we want the community feel comfortable to welcome them ashore,” the press statement concludes.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30183:island-sightseeing-says-it-has-heightened-its-sanitization-requirements&Itemid=504