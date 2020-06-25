Islandpreneur Live 2020 ends with Virtual Happy Hour on June 26 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – More than 600 people have registered from all over the world to attend Islandpreneur Live 2020, a virtual summit aimed to empower Caribbean entrepreneurs to thrive in the digital world and be more resilient. The response so far has been overwhelmingly positive. Persons can still register to benefit from all the content in the replay and join the last day of sessions live.

On the last day of the virtual summit, Jeff Hoffman, co-founder of Priceline.com/Booking.com and Chairman of Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN – www.genglobal.org), will give the keynote at 11 AM AST. GEN serves more than 180 countries in entrepreneurship policy development as well as ecosystem stimulation projects such as the Global Entrepreneurship Week which is hosted around the world every year in the third week of November.

Other key speakers include Daniela Papi- Thornton, thought leader, professor, and creator of the Systems Led Leadership model. Systems Led Leadership helps leaders to rethink entrepreneurship and impact education with a systems’ change lens. Daniela has done signifcant work at Yale School of Management, Watson Institute, and Oxford’s Said Business School.

Rene Romer is was previously CEO of the Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange (DCSX) and is still involved as Senior Commercial Advisor. During the past 37 years Mr. Römer has worked in the international fiduciary and banking services industry. Rene will share how small medium enterprises can raise capital and position themselves in the global market through the exchange.

Kayanne Anderson is a premier intellectual property lawyer and expert. With more than 20 years of expertise in areas of corporate governance, private intellectual property advocacy and reform, and international cross border transactions. Kayanne will share best practices on how to use the power of intellectual property to transform your business and impact our economies.

Megan Conyers is the Executive Vice President of Florida Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association and an international business growth and strategy executive. Megan has collaborated with various trade and economic development organizations to create thriving business ecosystems and will share on how to best leverage international markets.

The last session of this virtual summit is a roundtable hosted by executive producer of Islandpreneur Live 2020, entrepreneur, and business connector, Ife Badejo. Titled, Digital Revolution & Economic Resilience, this roundtable discussion will focus on how the strategies and policies required to ensure a digital economy and economic resilience during these uncertain times.

There will be two (2) panelists. Arno Boersma is the founding partner of Island Impact – a social enterprise that aims to bring positive impact to small islands through initiatives in sustainable development. Most recently he was the director of UNDP’s Center of Excellence for Small Island Developing States. A knowledgeable strategist with a passion for turning knowledge into action, preferably knowledge related to island opportunities in energy, water, climate, tourism, waste, ocean, and biodiversity. Arno is ideal to share on the impact of digital revolution and small island developing states such as many of the islands in the Caribbean.

Telly V. Onu is the managing partners of Beyond Capital Markets. Ms. Telly Valerie Onu has been at the forefront of the financial innovation ecosystem with over 19 years’ experience as a financial and impact innovator, digital economist and transformation expert and thought leader. She has designed,and led multimillion dollar projects and implementation teams. She has worked with World Bank Group, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, and Microsoft. With an Executive Masters in e-Governance specializing in complex project design implementation & management, cryptography, public key infrastructure (PKI), decentralized networked governance, innovation and transformation and based on the island of St. Kitts, Telly can speak to building economic resilience in the digital age.

After all the sessions are done, Barefoot Wine and Prime Distributors, will host Islandpreneur Happy Hour, which includes the island’s first virtual wine tasting. A hospitality expert will showcase how to create unique drinks for virtual parties of all kinds with Barefoot wine. This type of celebration increased during the past months and has continued as means to connect with family members and friends are still spread around the world. To toast and make the most of this session, organizers encourage attendees to have their favourite beverages close. This part of the virtual summit will be streamed live from the PWR Agency’s facebook page, www.fb.com/experiencepwr.

This summit is complimentary for everyone. The public is still able to register for free at www.islandpreneur.com. For inquiries, kindly email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or whatsapp +1-721-523-1842. Organizers are grateful to partners, Barefoot Wine, Prime Distributors, TelEm, Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten, and Urban Adapters for making this virtual a success.

Telly V. Onu, managing partner, Beyond Capital Markets

