Jacobs Congratulates Leonald Connor Primary School on 100th Year Anniversary | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs attended the Leonald Connor Primary School 100th Year Anniversary celebration earlier this past week. The event was held at Praise Tabernacle Church in Cole Bay and was celebrated by many current and past students of the primary school.

Under the tenures of principal Camille Bally and MP William Marlin, Prime Minister Jacobs was a student in the 1st through 6th grade of the Leonald Connor primary school from 1974 until 1980.

“It was an honor for me to be at the 100th year Anniversary celebration. I wish the Leonald Connor Primary School 100 years more and that we can continue to produce some of the best and highest-ranking persons on St. Maarten,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.

The Leonald Connor Primary School also served as a home to Prime Minister Jacobs upon her return to the island after her tertiary studies abroad. Prime Minister Jacobs, at the young age of 23, began teaching at the school in 1992 and did so for 16 years.

She then became the student Care Coordinator for 3 years before leaving her 19 years of dedication and service to the students, staff and parents of the Leonald Connor Primary School. Prime Minister Jacobs is honored to have worked under the leadership of MP William Marlin & Mrs. Glenda Mathew-White both whom served as principal of the Leonald Connor Primary School during her tenure as a teacher.

“I honor teachers such as Mrs. Patricia Scott, Mrs. Gloria Duzong, the late Mrs. Mavis Brooks-Salmon and Member of Parliament William Marlin, whom served as my most memorable teachers at the Leonald Connor Primary School. They have all unselfishly paved the way for me, my colleagues and many others and for this I am grateful.

Congratulations to all who’ve made Leonald Conner Primary School a place of nurture, education and a force for the best levels of our students. Congratulations are also in order for all students, teachers, staff and parents over the 100 years of existence,” concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29831:jacobs-congratulates-leonald-connor-primary-school-on-100th-year-anniversary&Itemid=450