Jamaican artist Tessellated set to heat up the crowd during the 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – Jamaican born recording artist Tessellated has been slated to hit the stage on Saturday, March 7, 2020, for the 40th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and promises to bring a smooth blend of Dancehall & Reggae sprinkled with Jazz, funk, hip-hop, and R&B. A musical combination that Tessellated has coined as “fusion”. He will be performing his new style for the first time in St. Maarten and is sharing the night with the Bad Boys of Reggae, music legends Inner Circle who will take the stage later in the evening.

Born in Jamaica, Tessellated was launched onto the music scene back in 2017 when his hit collaboration Pine & Ginger hit the airwaves. Since then he has been making waves across the continents, bringing his unique sounds to music lovers everywhere. Most recently Apple singled out his hit I Learnt Some Jazz Today for their AirPod promotion. The track has surpassed expectations and it brought his name to millions of households across the world. Since then he has caught the attention of several music industry chart-toppers such as Camila Cabello and Lily Allen. Since the release of the short film “Bounce” by Apple, the song I Learnt Some Jazz Today has tallied up several million plays over a few months!

Event Production Director, John Leone adds, “When I heard this new music style on an AirPod commercial it knocked my socks off. I was then approached by an agency to see if there was an interest on our part to add him to the FLO RIDA performance (the event’s Headliner performing Sunday).

Coincidentally, at the same time i received a message from one of the best DJs in the Caribbean, St. Maarten’s DJ Outkast, who saw him perform in Jamaica and knew this would be a great fit for the diverse audience of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. I think we are catching a tiger by the tail with this performer, Tessellated will be a big star soon!”

Festivities for the evening begin at 6 pm with the daily prize giving and transition into a night of musical acts from across the region. Local artists, and Mixmaster DJ Pauly have also been added to the schedule, making it a great blend of Caribbean vibes that should take party-goers well into the morning hours.

In addition to Tessellated, the event has confirmed several International artists for the March 2020 schedule. Grandmaster Flash will take to the main stage on Thursday, March 5th while Headliner Flo Rida will bring his chart-topping tunes to the crowd on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Organizers are still in the final stages of announcing the plethora of musical acts for the 40th edition of the event, which promises to be a grand celebration for one of the Caribbean’s beloved sailing events.

