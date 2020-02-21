Jeffrey Ziolhowski wins brand New 2020 Hyundai I10 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – Presidente Beer and CC1 St. Maarten were happy to announce the winner of a Brand New 2020 Hyundai I10, Jeffrey Ziolhowski, CC1 said in a press statement on Friday.

In order to get a chance at winning, customers had to purchase 1 case of Presidente at various stores on the island. The promotion started early December until the beginning of February.

Since the announcement of the raffle, close to 5000 raffle tickets were received by various stores which shows great excitement from the consumers! CC1 St. Maarten would like to thank all that participated in this amazing raffle. Congratulations once again to Mr Jeffrey Ziolhowski on winning the brand-new 2020 Hyundai I10.

