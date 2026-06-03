J&IS Concludes Successful Foster Care Awareness Month Campaign | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Judicial & Institutional Services Foundation (J&IS), through its Foster Families Central unit, has successfully concluded Foster Care Awareness Month following a month-long campaign dedicated to raising awareness, promoting foster care, strengthening community partnerships, and encouraging greater support for children in need of safe, stable, and nurturing homes.

Held under the theme “Foster the Future” and guided by the message “Be the Village, Foster a Child,” the month brought together government officials, foster families, family guardians, child protection workers, social workers, educators, volunteers, community leaders, artists, businesses, and members of the public in a collective effort to highlight the importance of foster care and the role the community plays in supporting vulnerable children.

The campaign officially launched at the Belair Community Center, allowing the voices of those with lived foster care experience to take center stage. Former foster youth, former foster parent Sharlien Espoza, and current foster parent Natasha Oliver shared powerful personal testimonies about the impact of foster care and the importance of providing children with safe and loving environments. Their stories offered insight into both the challenges and rewards of the foster care journey and served as a call to action for the wider community.

Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the need for a renewed village approach to child protection and reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting foster families.

During her remarks, the Minister announced proposed adjustments within the 2026 draft budget that would more than double the current financial support available to foster families, recognizing that financial barriers often discourage families from opening their homes to children in need.

Throughout the month, J&IS conducted outreach and awareness activities in collaboration with SXM Doet, including outreach activities like the “Foster The Future Food Drive” & “A Table That Brings Us Together”. These initiatives were designed to increase the number of foster families, promote volunteerism and mentorship, strengthen partnerships, and educate the public about the needs of children within the foster care system.

One of the highlights of the campaign was a collaborative mural created by foster youth during a workshop funded by Art Saves Lives and facilitated by teaching artist Zillah Duzon. The mural became a symbol of hope, resilience, and community support and was featured in a silent auction alongside donated artwork and other items to raise funds for programs that directly benefit children in care.

Foster Care Awareness Month culminated with the “Taking Steps to Foster the Future” Walk-A-Thon, which attracted a record-breaking turnout of more than 60 participants. The community walk began and ended at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg and brought together residents of all ages in a public demonstration of support for children in foster care.

Participants showed their enthusiasm and commitment throughout the event, with prizes awarded to the first three adult finishers, the first youth finisher, and the two youngest participants. The event not only promoted foster care awareness but also encouraged healthy community engagement and family participation.

J&IS expresses heartfelt gratitude to the many organizations, businesses, volunteers, and community partners whose support made Foster Care Awareness Month possible. Special thanks are extended to the Sunshine Children Center of Physical Development, the National Institute of Arts, MAC Primary School, Dow’s Musical Foundation, and Shamarr Hodge, whose contributions helped create an atmosphere centered on healing, inclusion, and community responsibility.

Moreover, we would also like to express a heartfelt gratitude to Windward Islands Bank, Ocean Lounge, Amsterdam Cheese Store, CLEAN, All in One Place, Poppin’ Sushi, Kid’s Zone, Heavenly Water, FLOW Wellness Boutique, Chesterfield’s, Pineapple Pete’s, Cost U Less, Divico, Sunny Foods, Carrefour Market, Art Saves Lives, Holland House, The Cheese Factor, St. Maarten Yacht Club, the Ministry of Justice, Ecotech Solutions, the Court of Guardianship, the Court of First Instance, the J&IS Youth Residential Home, New Start for Children Home, and numerous other public and private sector partners.

J&IS also recognizes Director Steven Carty and the Point Blanche Prison, whose chefs and inmates prepared 100 snack boxes for the launch event, as well as the many volunteers and supporters who contributed their time, resources, and expertise throughout the month.

Foster Care Month would not have been the success it was without the support of media partners who helped amplify the message across the island. Special thanks are extended to radio hosts Tatiana Arrindell, Alston Laurens, and CD Rankin of MY88.3FM, as well as Ramona Riley of SOS Radio, for providing a platform to raise awareness about the need for foster parents and the realities faced by children in care.

At the same time, J&IS extends its sincere appreciation to all newspaper, online news, and social media platforms, including The Daily Herald, SMN News, Soualiga Newsday, and The People’s Tribune, for their continued support throughout the month. By publishing press releases, promoting events, sharing stories, and helping to educate the public about foster care, these media partners significantly expanded the reach of the campaign.

Their support helped increase public awareness, encourage community participation, highlight the need for foster families, and keep the needs of vulnerable children visible within the wider St. Maarten community.

As Foster Care Awareness Month has come to a close. The campaign concluded with the successful auction of a mural made by youths. J&IS extends its sincere appreciation to the Rise Foundation for submitting the winning bid and supporting initiatives that directly benefit children and families within the foster care system.

J&IS encourages the public to continue supporting foster care initiatives and remain engaged in creating opportunities for children who need stability, guidance, and belonging. The organization remains committed to recruiting foster families, strengthening support systems, and advocating for the well-being of children across St. Maarten.

The message of the campaign remains clear: every child deserves a family, every family can be a village, and every village has the power to change a life.

“Be the Village, Foster the Village.”

This message continues to guide the mission of J&IS and serves as a reminder that ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive is a responsibility shared by the entire community.

For more information about foster care and how to become involved, contact J&IS directly at +1721-5423449 or info@sjis-sxm.org