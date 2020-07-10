July 18, Set for Repatriation Flight Organized to Bring Students and Residents Home | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – In collaboration with the Department of Foreign Relations (DBB), the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport (ECYS), and the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), a repatriation flight has been arranged with Spirit Airlines for students and residents to return to St. Maarten. The flight will depart from Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and proceed to Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM).

Students and residents who have already registered via the DBB, ECYS and TEATT, have been forwarded to Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines will make the flight available for online booking via spirit.com as of 3:00 PM today.

SPIRIT AIRLINES FIGHT NUMBER: NK#6221

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Departure Time: 10:30 AM

Arrival Time: 1:00 PM

Arriving passengers are required to fill in the heath declaration form on stmaartenentry.com and will have to quarantine for 14 days at home, per the requirements of the Department of Collective Prevention Services.

This flight is also an opportunity for U.S. citizens to return to the U.S. The flight will depart Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) at 2:30 PM for Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Ft. Lauderdale.

The Ministry of TEATT continues to collaborate in order to arrange the possibility for a repatriation flight from the Dominican Republic. More information will be forthcoming once the plans have been finalized. For updates and the latest information, visit the Ministry of TEATT’s Facebook page: Ministry of TEATT SXM, and monitor our website stmaartenupdates.com.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32438:july-18,-set-for-repatriation-flight-organized-to-bring-students-and-residents-home&Itemid=450