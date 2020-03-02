K1 Britannia Foundation and MPC team up for SXM DOET | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – For the sixth year in a row, K1 Britannia Foundation is once again taking part in the annual SXM DOET event. The foundation will be hosting one large project in collaboration with Milton Peters College (MPC), the largest high school on the Dutch side with over 1000 students.

SXM DOET is an initiative that facilitates island-wide volunteering, which encourages altruism and community bonding. This initiative ensures that the community organizations get the help they need, while cultivating a sense of fulfillment for the volunteers.

On Friday, March 13th and Saturday March 14th, K1’s project which is called “Repairing and beautification of bathrooms” at Milton Peters College is in need of 10-15 volunteers for both days.

“The inspiration behind the project is to empower and motivate the students to thrive to be as good as they can be. Over the past years, the bathrooms have not been updated/renovated and the students have been complaining about the state of the restrooms. The reason we choose to work with K1 is that I have worked with K1 in the past, they are professional, take volunteerism and giving back very seriously and I am sure that the job will be done and done well.” explained Laticia Brown, MPC Teacher.

As a school is like a second home for youth K1 finds it important that they have comfortable and functioning restrooms. “We’re really excited to be working with MPC for SXM DOET this year! During the two day project, volunteers will be replacing toilet seats, fixing faucets, installing mirrors and most importantly, beautifying all bathrooms by painting positive affirmations on the bathroom doors.” elaborated Yasmine Essed, SXM DOET Project Coordinator.

K1 Britannia Foundation has a great focus on volunteerism through its local and international volunteer program and strongly believes in SXM DOET’s mission to help encourage volunteerism and community service, by showing how fun, creative, and gratifying volunteering can really be.

“We would like to encourage not only families, friends, colleagues, companies, or alumni’s to sign up but a special focus on handy and artistic volunteers who can help bring this project to life.“ explained SXM DOET Project Coordinator Alan Schet.

To sign up as a volunteer for SXM DOET, please visit www.sxmdoet.com and search for K1 Britannia, which will direct you to our projects.

For more information about the K1 Britannia Foundation or this project, visit www.k1britanniafoundation.org, www.facebook.com/K1SXM, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call +1-721-543-3332 or +1-721-554-7383.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30038:k1-britannia-foundation-and-mpc-team-up-for-sxm-doet&Itemid=504