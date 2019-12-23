Laville calls for Reflection in Christmas Message | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – United Sint Maarten Party (USP) Romain Laville on Monday issued a Christmas Message and it reads as follows:

“My follow brothers and sisters of Sint Maarten/Saint Martin,

As we celebrate the last Christmas of this decade I would like to reflect on the Natural disaster that shook our core beings as a people. Irma, a category 5 plus hurricane destroyed our houses, our schools, our businesses, our hotels and our infrastructure. For a moment in time the amount of money on our bank accounts did not determine our faith.

“Throughout this terrible ordeal, we saw the best of Sint Maarten: the resiliency our forefathers instilled in us as Caribbean people. This love, togetherness and kind action is a distinguishing mark of who we truly are as a people. I therefore admonish us to demonstrate the true spirit of Christmas. Let peace, a giving heart, good cheer, an abundance of love and the fruit of the spirit be the center of our celebrations.

“Though we may not have much to give this Christmas, let us keep the gifting spirit alive. As Mother Theresa stated: “It is not how much we give but how much love we put into giving”.

“Many of us feel that we are at wit’s end, but more often than not, things get worse just before our breakthrough. Our joy is inevitable. Let’s continue to hold on to hope and exercise our faith that we will see our situation through. Take comfort in the fact that we are all in it together and we will be triumphant collectively. My family and I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=28965:laville-calls-for-reflection-in-christmas-message&Itemid=451