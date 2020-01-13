Legends of Reggae, Inner Circle, to perform at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The line-up for the 2020 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta just got hotter! International Reggae Musicians, Inner Circle, will take the stage Saturday, March 7th, for what will most certainly be a memorable performance.

Best known for their “Bad Boys” and “Sweat (A la La La La La Long)” hit, Inner Circle has been pleasing the crowds for decades and this coming March will be no exception. Entrance to the Saturday evening show is free of charge up until 7:00 pm after which there is an entrance fee of $20 per person.

Sailors racing in the regatta will be able to gain complimentary access after 7:00 pm by showing their participants wristband at the entrance.

Back in the 1970’s Inner Circle had the good fortune of being signed by Island Records. Massive commercial success of their first hit “Everything is Great” took them to the top of the charts in both the UK and France. This was the beginning of a career that continues to this day and shows no signs of slowing down. The band tours the world playing some of the world’s largest music festivals and has headlined alongside artists like Elton John, Carlos Santana, Robert Plant, and many others.

Inner Circle has toured across the globe and will finally touch down on St. Maarten for the event’s 40th edition and they plan to bring their Jamaican vibes and upbeat lyrics to the main stage. The crowd can look forward to popular hits like “Sweat (la la la la la long)” and “Games People Play” as well as many other famous hits. Smooth songs that embrace the island feel promise to keep your body swaying as the beats flow across the trade winds.

For Event Production Director, John Leone, adding Inner Circle to the line-up was an easy choice. “We’ve been trying to land “The Bad Boys of Reggae” for quite some time, and now they are coming to our festival! We are thrilled to be able to showcase their talents on our beautiful island. It’s going to be an amazing event!”

The 40th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta takes place this coming March 5-8, 2020 and promises to deliver a combination of competitive racing and legendary performances. The venue is located at Princess Port de Plaisance and will offer up a variety of food options, bars and lounge space for sailors to relax once the long days of racing are over. The venue, which is centrally located, offers up plenty of parking for those attending by car.

