Literacy and Numeracy Training Launched in Collaboration with UNESCO and the Division of Public Education | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Division of Public Education, in collaboration with the Sint Maarten National Commission for UNESCO, is pleased to announce the launch of a Literacy and Numeracy Training initiative aimed at strengthening early childhood education across public schools.

This professional development program is designed to equip kindergarten teachers (Cycle 1, Groups 1 & 2) with effective instructional strategies to support foundational learning in reading, writing, and mathematics, with a particular focus on kindergarten-level education.

Training sessions commenced on May 20, 2026, and are being held at the University of St. Martin from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The program will run from May to June and from August to September. The six scheduled sessions will provide ongoing opportunities for teacher development. The final session is scheduled for September 2, 2026.

Upon completion of the program, participating teachers are expected to:

• Develop a deeper understanding of the foundational skills required for students entering kindergarten;

• Strengthen instructional approaches for teaching early learners;

• Gain access to updated teaching materials and resources to support early childhood instruction.

Marcellia Henry, Secretary-General for UNESCO, expressed appreciation for the collaborative effort supporting the initiative. Recognition was also extended to Miranda Morris-Carty, Dutch Coordinator for the Division of Public Education Schools, for her leadership and coordination.

Special acknowledgment was given to trainers Marva Sam-Arrindell and Juliana Hodge-Shipley for their expertise and commitment to teacher development. UNESCO, through its Participation Programme, was also recognized for funding the initiative, which continues to strengthen capacity within the education sector.

This initiative represents a significant step in strengthening early childhood education. By investing in teacher training and instructional quality, the Division of Public Education and UNESCO aim to improve literacy and numeracy outcomes for young learners and build a strong educational foundation for future success.