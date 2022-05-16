LU overall winner of the 5th Annual Domino’s Interschool Dinghy Sailing Championship 2022 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The 5th edition of the Domino’s Interschool Dinghy Sailing Championship took place on Sunday May 15. A total of 32 sailors in 26 boats, representing 7 schools took part in 5 races in the lagoon.

The sailors were representing the following schools, Learning Unlimited (LU), Caribbean International Academy (CIA), Milton Peters College (MPC), Sister Regina Primary School, St. Dominic, Jean de la Fountaine and Victor Hugo.

The organization was very happy to see new sailors joining the race. It was a very exciting event for them to experience their first race and they did great.

New this year was a reaching start from the Sint Maarten Yacht Club dock, so that parents, schoolteachers, and spectators had first row seats to see the sailing competition. After the sailors had completed their course they finished at the Yacht Club dock as well, which ended up in a lot of cheering and applause for every competitor crossing the finish line.

In the Laser Class Lucas Dish scored a third place for St. Dominic, Alex Speetjens came in second sailing for MPC, and Emma Lennox won the Laser Class for Learning Unlimited.

In the RS Zest class 4 schools were represented. Henry Darling came in third in the Zest class and Melina came in second, both sailing for MPC. But St. Dominic took the win with Rio Stomp winning the Zest Class.

The RS Quest class saw 3 competitors. Maya, Clarice and Wabi sailed together, representing MPC in the RS Quest class and came in third. Natalie and Lauren Johnson sailed the Quest for Learning Unlimited and came in second. The class was won by Louka Williams and Filippa Vriezen representing CIA.

The Optimist Class was the biggest class in this year’s interschool regatta with 9 competitors. Joseph Johnson, sailing for St. Dominic came in third, but LU took second place and first place in the Optimist class. Feline Oosterhof came in second and James Lennox won the Optimist Class.

After the individual prizes were rewarded the Sportsmanship prize was awarded to Rylan Benjamin, competing for the Sister Regina school. Rylan started sailing in September last year in the Primary School Program. He showed great progress in the primary school program and was so motivated to join the interscholastic championship! Well done, Rylan!

For the overall school trophies, the results of the 3 best performing boats per school were added and compared. MPC took home the third-place trophy, while St. Dominic got second place. The overall winner, for the 5th time in row, was Learning Unlimited!

“Domino’s is proud to sponsor events like the Interscholastic Sailing Regatta as it us catering towards our youth and youth athletes. Watching the sailors compete for their schools out on the water today was incredible,” said John Caputo the local Domino’s Franchisee.

The SMYC is thanking Domino’s Pizza for making this event a great success, we are looking forward to next year! Thanks to all volunteers that helped us out, the students for participating and the parents and schoolteachers for cheering them on!