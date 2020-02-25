Maho Jewelry Store Robbed Saturday Evening by Armed Robbers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MAHO) – The Police Patrols were directed to a jewelry store in the vicinity of Maho on Saturday night, February 22nd, 2020, at approximately 08:45 pm for an armed robbery that had just taken place.

According to the information gathered on the scene, two men dressed in black and armed with weapons, entered the store and began destroying the glass cases to access the jewelry.

After robbing the establishment of its jewels, the suspects fled in a vehicle in the direction of Mullet-Bay. A search was carried out by the patrols in the area of Mullet-Bay for the vehicle and the suspects but without the desired result.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is fully aware of the video that has been circulating regarding the robbery and are requesting any information from persons who may have seen or recognize the suspects connected to this investigation, please do not hesitate. See something; Say something; share something, it can help save a life.

The more the community comes together to assist in the combat against these crimes the faster the robber(s) can be apprehended.

The Special Unite Robbery (SUR) can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29941:maho-jewelry-store-robbed-saturday-evening-by-armed-robbers&Itemid=451