Man arrested for multiple offences as investigation continues | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The personnel of the Detective Department arrested the man with the initials E.Y. in the early morning hours of 21 July 2020, police said in a report on Tuesday evening.

The suspect was being sought in connection with committing of various criminal offences. He was brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he was questioned. After being interrogated the suspect was incarcerated pending further investigation.

The investigation is still in its early stages so no further information would be divulged at this time. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32591:man-arrested-for-multiple-offences-as-investigation-continues&Itemid=504