Man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Thursday evening | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In the ongoing action plan to suppress vehicle theft on the island, the Sint Maarten Police patrols, while conducting a general traffic control, stopped an orange Kia Picanto on Thursday evening that turned out to be stolen, the KPSM said in a statement on Friday.

Patrols stopped the Picanto on the E.C. Richardson Street at approximately 11:00 p.m.

During inspection of the vehicle, in was apparent to the officers that the VIN numbers were tampered with.

Unable to provide a valid explanation, the driver with the initials C.J.U. was immediately arrested and brought to the police station for further questioning. After being questioned the suspect was held pending further investigations. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32235:man-arrested-for-possession-of-a-stolen-vehicle-on-thursday-evening&Itemid=451