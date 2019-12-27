Man showed up at the Medical Center with a gunshot wound on Boxing Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MOUNT WILLIAM HILL) – A man is currently at the Sint Maarten Medical Center after being shot by an unknown person early Thursday morning of December 26th, 2019, police said in a statement on Friday.

The central dispatch directed personnel of the detective department to the medical center around 01.00 am to investigate the matter.

The victim with the initials M.K L-B could not give an account of what exactly had happened or who was responsible for the shooting, only that he was injured close to Mount William Hill. The wounds of the victim were not life threatening.

Detectives of KPSM are investigating this shooting and request that anyone who has any information call police at 911, 1-721-542-2222 or the anonymous tip line 9300. Persons can also send a message on the police Facebook page or on the tip form on the police website at www.policesx.sx.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29019:man-showed-up-at-the-medical-center-with-a-gunshot-wound-on-boxing-day&Itemid=451