Mandatory wearing of face masks as of September 18 in busy areas on Saint-Martin | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – The health situation on the island of Saint-Martin remains worrying, the Prefecture said in a statement on Thursday with 117 active cases and 21 people hospitalized, 18 of them at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital, as of 14 September.

The statement further says that levels of incidence (number of people positive per 100,000 inhabitants per week) and the positives (number of people positive compared to the number of tests performed) remain above alert thresholds.

Faced with this data, the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin decided to introduce by decree the wearing of the mandatory mask from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. in areas frequented by the general public, especially beverage outlets, the vicinity of schools and shops, for a period of one month from Friday, September 18.

Violators face a fine of 135 euros. During the confinement, the Prefecture, Initiative Saint-Martin Active and the Collectivite carried the project of making masks by using 52 seamstresses. 24,500 masks have already been distributed to the general public and to all schools, administrations, businesses, and associations.

Stocks remain available. In order to guarantee the protection of all, reusable masks can be collected by those at the reception of the Prefecture from 18 September during office opening hours.

